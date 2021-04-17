Volkswagen is about to unveil the third model of its ID lineup reserved for all things electric. Joining the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV is a larger ID.6 SUV previewed by the Roomzz concept unveiled at the 2019 Auto Shanghai. Its production sibling is premiering at the very same show in China where the three-row EV will be exclusively offered, at least initially.

While VW hasn't completely ruled out bringing the ID.6 to the United States, it will remain a China-only affair for the time being. Much like the smaller ID.4, it will be available in the People's Republic in two separate versions – each built by the company's local joint ventures with FAW and SAIC. The ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz will be revealed today with slightly different designs (both eschewing the concept's sliding doors) and virtually identical mechanicals.

VW has been tight-lipped regarding the technical specifications of its new electric SUV, but the juicy numbers have emerged courtesy of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The ID.6 was homologated earlier this year by the MIIT, which published fully revealing images and a generous specs sheet on its publicly available website.

To accommodate the third row, the wheelbase has been stretched by a full 200 millimeters (nearly 7.9 inches) to 2,965 mm (116.7 in) compared to the ID.4. With an overall length of 4,876 mm (192 in), the ID.6 is nearly 300 mm (11.8 in) longer than its five-seat SUV sibling. The increased footprint also means it's heavier, which we're expecting to have a negative impact on efficiency and performance.

Gallery: 2019 Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz

15 Photos

Speaking of performance, the ID.6 version published on the MIIT website had the same rear-wheel-drive layout as the ID.4 (and ID.3) with a single electric motor developing 201 hp. However, we're also expecting the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup of the upcoming ID.4 GTX to be offered, meaning the output will hit the 300-hp mark.

While the ID.6 may or may not come to the US one day, another electric people-mover from VW has already been confirmed to hit stateside. We're talking about the much-hyped ID Buzz as the modern Microbus with an EV twist, planned for a Euro release next year followed by a North American launch in 2023.