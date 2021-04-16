The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is an impressive performer straight from the showroom. Now, the Blue Ovals' Performance division debuts an array of new carbon fiber parts for shedding some weight off the vehicle. All of them are available now from the Ford Performance site.

The carbon fiber parts include a new front splitter and a belly pan that goes underneath the nose as a bundle for $1,850. It weighs 4 pounds, rather than 7 pounds for the stock pieces.

The center bumper insert that separates the upper and lower sections of the grille costs $1,150. It weighs just 1 pound.

The hood vent and rain tray come together for $1,185. They weigh a total of 4 pounds, rather than 8 pounds in the standard configuration.

The rear decklid trim panel is $575 and weighs 2 pounds.

In total, all of these components weigh 9 pounds less than the factory pieces. The parts are the first carbon fiber pieces from Ford Performance for this model. Ford debuted a GT500 wearing all of these parts during a track event at the Texas International Speedway.

"Authenticity and personalization are what our Mustang Shelby GT500 customers want, and our new carbon fiber performance accessories provide an elevated track-proven look from every angle," said Mark Wilson, Ford North America vehicle personalization, planning, and operations manager.

Ford imagines these parts as the perfect way to complement a Shelby GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Package. That $18,500 option includes items like 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, catch can, exposed carbon instrument panel, rear seat delete, Recaro front seats, splitter wickers, rear wing, and a wheel locking kit.

For the 2021 model year, the Shelby GT500 got the Carbon Fiber Handling Package that combined elements from the Carbon Fiber Track Pack and Handling Pack. It also received the new colors Grabber Yellow, Carbonized Gray, and Antimatter Blue.