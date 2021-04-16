We got our first unofficial glimpse at the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX approximately a year ago when a prototype was spied testing on public roads. It has been one of the industry’s worst kept secrets that the Wolfsburg-based automaker is preparing a sportier version of the electric crossover. Now, it’s officially official and it turns out GTX will be more than just a single model.

Volkswagen says the ID.4 GTX will make its debut on April 28 and will be the first of several performance ID models to come. Think of the GTX suffix as the electric equivalent to the GTI, GTD, and GTE, which the brand uses for its performance gas, hybrid, and diesel models.

"The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure," Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand, explains. “Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently.”

Nothing has been confirmed yet but it seems that, at least initially, the IDX range will be only for the European market. Volkswagen’s press release doesn’t say that clearly, but we get that impression from the following statement: “In Europe, the respective performance models of the ID. Family will wear the logo GTX.”

Gallery: VW ID.4 GTX Spy Photos

16 Photos

What we do know, however, is that those performance electric cars will be powered by two electric motors, or at least that will be the case with the ID.4 GTX. Volkswagen says a second electric motor on the front axle will be added, ensuring power will be distributed between the two axles.

In the standard driving model, the front motor won’t work all the time but will instead switch on “within a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction are required.” When the new Traction driving mode is engaged though, the electric motor will be permanently activated.

Everything should be unveiled on April 28 so stay tuned.