London, 16th April 2021 – Motorsport Network Italy, the Italian arm of Motorsport Network, has expanded its offering to motorbike enthusiasts and industry with the recent acquisition of GPOne.com, one of Italy's leading motorcycle publications.

The acquisition grows Motorsport Network's motorbike influence in one of Europe's biggest markets, where the fanbase and interest in the two-wheeled discipline is strong. Collectively, the Network generates significant traffic and reach on MotoGP, World Superbike and other motorcycle content across Autosport.com, Motorsport.com, and the newly acquired GPOne.com.

Motorsport Network's 56-million monthly users will benefit from the 30 years of experience GPOne's founder, Paolo Scalera, and his team will bring. Scalera remains both as a minority shareholder and retains his current role of Director and Editor in Chief of the publication, joining the Motorsport Network team. With his longstanding expertise and great rapport in the motorbike industry, GPOne will retain its access to the latest news from the ground as it happens.

GPOne's acquisition fits perfectly into Motorsport Network's current growth plan as the network increases its offerings both internationally – through localized editions of pre-existing publications – and through the content that is available to its users. The new publications bring additional content and more information and entertainment for audiences to be introduced to different motorsport disciplines through the written medium.

The increase in Motorsport Network's motorbike content will not stop at the new publications, however. There are plans to increase offerings through Motorsport Network's online ticketing platform MotorsportTickets.com as the world begins to open up after the pandemic and spectators want to return to the track.

Oliver Ciesla, Chief Operation Officer, Motorsport Network said: "We welcome Paolo Scalera and his entire team to Motorsport Network. As a result of the co-operation with GPOne our followers will benefit from the long-standing expertise of an increased editorial team. We will be in the position to offer motorbike fans more content than ever and we will enjoy synergies from using such content across our entire network. Our advertising partners will benefit from further increased reach in the target group of motorbike drivers and fans."

Filippo Salza, President Automotive at Motorsport Network: "The collaboration with GPOne.com follows our strategy to reach an even higher number of bikers and scooter riders. Both GPOne.com and OmniMoto.it were constantly providing excellent editorial motorcycle content and videos to their followers in the past. Our newly merged team will continue to write about bikes and scooters as they always have but bringing our content to a much larger audience."

Paolo Scalera, Director and Founder of GPOne.com said: "From my joy of writing about speed and portraying that emotion through the written word, GPOne.com has been founded with the principle of being present where such emotions are. Now, after 20 years as an independent publisher, with GPOne.com I will join the global market leader. Synergy from this integration will help us grow faster and the collaboration that will grant even better content to our users."