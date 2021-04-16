Following several winter testing sessions in Sweden, the next-generation Land Rover Range Rover is back at the Nurburgring for more high-speed evaluations. A new video shows the large SUV wearing a full-body camouflage while lapping the famous German track at a decent tempo.

Despite the loud tire screeching, the new Range Rover doesn’t seem to be put to its limits. Instead, it seems that the test pilot is maintaining a constant pace and is probably collecting data about the vehicle’s performance in the endurance department. Still, the luxury model looks quite composed in the corners with minimal body roll considering its size and weight.

Judging by the exhaust sound, this could be a V8-powered prototype. We can’t tell the exact identity of the engine that’s under the hood, though there’s a good chance Land Rover is testing the new Range Rover with BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. According to different sources, this engine will replace the 5.0 V8 in the model’s lineup.

The entry-level models are expected to be powered by a mild-hybrid straight-six powertrain, and above that, there should be an optimized version of Land Rover’s plug-in hybrid system. In its current form, it uses a 2.0-liter turbo unit paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 398 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque. These are pretty decent numbers and we have no reasons to believe much will change for the new model.

Previous spy photos of the new Range Rover revealed the interior will be vastly upgraded with a new dashboard, featuring multiple touch screens that will replace the existing physical buttons. A selection of higher-quality materials in a combination with more customization options than before should create a very unique atmosphere inside the cabin.

The new Land Rover Range Rover is expected to debut before the year’s end, though we don’t know the exact launch schedule yet.