Safety systems these days are advanced and high-tech. Some go as far as stopping the vehicle when an unexpected obstacle appears at the front, reacting even faster than drivers themselves – all for the name of safety. And while these features are theoretically proven to keep vehicles and occupants safe from harm, it's still a different story during practical applications.

That's why auto manufacturers have to use fake vehicles for testing to replace the real ones. One of those is the AB Dynamics' Guided Soft Target (GST) vehicle, which has been given a new version, the GST120.

The GST uses a dummy vehicle called the Soft Car 360, which sits atop a remotely operated platform and made from foam pieces. Of note, both Euro NCAP and NHTSA use the GST for Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) testing.

The new version, the GST120, now has a 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour) top speed, improving from the 62 mph (100 km/h) top speed of its predecessor. The increased top speed allows for better highway testing, which most ADAS features are designed for. The unit also has an increased battery capacity for extended testing, as well as an anti-lock braking system for emergency brake tests during high-speed car-to-car following scenarios.

"The GST120 retains all the convenience features of our existing self-propelled GST vehicles, such as being rebuildable in under eight minutes and minimizing collision damage to the test vehicle, but comes with an extended speed capability and an enhanced range of software tools," explains Dr. Andrew Pick, Track Testing Director at AB Dynamics.

You can watch the process of ADAS testing through the short video on top of this page, as well as a quick comparison between the GST100 and the new GST 120.