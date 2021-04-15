What’s up with Japan getting all the special editions? Just this week, BMW introduced the 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition there, and now the country is getting a special Bentley Continental GT from Mulliner. It’s called the Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition and sports a monochrome theme that adds a handful of unique exterior and interior styling touches. The new special edition Bentley comes from its Collections portfolio.

On the outside, customers can pick between two colors: Onyx or Glacier White. Bentley spices that up with its Styling Specification, high-gloss carbon-fiber parts that include the front splitter, rear diffuser, trunk lip spoiler, and side sills. The bespoke automaker also adds a Moonbeam (silver) constant accent pinstripe on the edge of the carbon-fiber pieces, which are painted by hand and takes five days to apply per car. Completing the exterior styling upgrade are 22-inch wheels finished in dark metallic tungsten paint.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition

9 Photos

Inside, the monochrome theme continues with a Beluga Black interior hide paired with more silver accents. Silver contrast stitching adorns the steering wheel and seats with dual-finish veneers of Moonbeam over Grand Black, which are hand sprayed. Silver also adorns the headrest and seat edge panels for even more contrast. Bentley also uses the silver stitching on the diamond-quilted seats and Mulliner floor mats, which is made from a unique thread with special dyes.

The Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition sports the company’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. That oomph allows the coupe to hit 198 miles per hour (318 kilometers per hour) while hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds. The special edition model is exclusive to Japan, so the rest of the world will have to make do without. Or you could design your own.