The 2021 Ram 1500 gets a new Mopar Special Edition Package that combines together a lot of accessories. The model is limited to 250 units – 210 for the United States and 40 for Canada.

The package tweaks the body by adding a gloss black grille surround and a body-color, one-piece tonneau cover. Black decals run down the side of the exterior and over the bed. Black exhaust tips accentuate the look at the back. There are matching running boards, too. A spray-in bedliner, adjustable tie-downs, and tow hooks are among the equipment. Buyers get the dual-trailer camera prep equipment.

Inside, the cloth seats have Light Diesel Gray stitching and an embroidered Mopar logo. Molle bags are on the back sides of the front chairs. A badge on the instrument panel shows the build-sequence number, and there are all-weather floor mats.

Buyers can an owner's kit in a custom box. Inside, there's a personalized metal certificate of authenticity with the serialized vehicle-build number. It also includes a rendering of the truck by the Mopar Design team.

The Mopar Special Edition Package retails for $8,500 and is available on the Big Horn and Lone Star trims with the Crew Cab body, 5.7-liter V8, and 4X4 drivetrain. Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red, and Hydro Blue.

Stellantis is currently experiencing very high demand for the Ram 1500. The situation got so extreme in March the company instituted an 84-hour week for the skilled trades workers building the 1500 at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan. After being on the job for seven days in a row, the affected employees then got seven days off.