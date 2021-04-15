Audi’s lineup of electric vehicles expanded earlier this year with the E-Tron GT and the hotter RS E-Tron. Those are not an end, but a beginning for the company as it’ll further expand its electric lineup next week with a new E-Tron sedan. Audi dropped a teaser, previewing the model before its debut at Auto Shanghai 2021, that shows off an even sportier front end than what’s on the other E-Tron models, with some performance front brakes, too.

Audi has provided no details about the car other than that it will reveal it next week, which leaves open a wide avenue for speculation. However, it should slot below the larger E-Tron GT. Rumors suggest that it’ll be roughly the size of the Audi A5 and Audi A6, though expect different proportions. The new E-Tron model likely rides on the company’s new Premium Platform Electric architecture, which it has been jointly developing with Porsche since 2018. The recently revealed E-Tron GT shares its J1 platform with the Porsche Taycan.

This may not be Audi’s first teaser of the car, though it is different than what we’ve seen before. In late 2019, Audi previewed a lineup of EVs with one cast in shadow that the company said would ride on the PPE platform while sporting a similar size and shape to the Audi A5 Sportback. The front end of the new teaser looks much longer than the one teased in 2019.

It’ll likely sport the same 800-volt charging capability while offering around 300 miles of range, though that could be less in the US with its tougher testing parameters. It’ll be rear-wheel-drive with a rear-mounted motor, though higher-performance trims will sport a second motor that gives it all-wheel drive. Performance figures haven’t been revealed, but the new car should be punchy. We’ll learn more about it next week when the Shanghai motor show kicks off, though we don’t expect it to arrive until the 2023 model year.