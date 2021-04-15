The Hyundai Kona N will finally debut on April 27 during the brand's N Day digital event. In addition to unveiling the sporty crossover, the company will also discuss other performance models on the way and a future focus on electrified vehicles.

The Kona N will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). Hyundai isn't officially discussing the torque output, but the number is reportedly 289 pound-feet (392 Newton-meters). This power allegedly all goes to the front wheels but with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for maintaining traction.

The performance-focused Kona will use the latest version of Hyundai's eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It will have different gear ratios and a tweaked transmission control unit compared to other applications. There's no indication of Hyundai offering a manual gearbox.

If you're curious about what the Kona N looks like, the gallery above shows Hyundai filming it, so there's no camouflage on the crossover's body. The company fits the vehicle with an aggressive front fascia with a blacked-out logo and hexagonal mesh in the grilles. The tip of the nose gains three skinny vents.

There are black wheels with widely spaced spokes that make the N-branded brake calipers easily visible. Bits of red trim decorate the lower edge of the body.

We don't yet have a really good view inside of the Kona N, but it's likely similar to the regular version of the model. Expect Hyundai to add sporty touches like seats with thicker bolsters and faux suede material.

Hyundai already confirms that the Kona N is coming to the United States and goes on sale this year. Pricing isn't yet available.