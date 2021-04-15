SEAT is rather busy today with a double premiere as aside from introducing the facelifted Ibiza, the Spanish arm of the Volkswagen Group is also presenting an updated Arona. Since it's essentially a crossover version of the supermini, it shouldn't come as a surprise the changes made are quite similar, both inside and out.

The most important novelty brought by the mid-cycle update is the launch of a rugged-looking Xperience trim. It replaces the old Xcellence model and boasts visual tweaks accentuating the Arona's crossover character, though bear in mind it's still very much a front-wheel-drive vehicle with no option for AWD. Being a higher-end trim level, it gets full-LED headlights as standard, along with a new Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Gallery: 2021 SEAT Arona facelift

19 Photos

All versions of the 2021 Arona get the SEAT's logo with a dual-tone chrome finish and the model’s name spelled out in handwritten style. Sapphire Blue, Camouflage Green, and Asphalt Blue colors debut with the facelift, along with a 17-inch alloy wheel set and two 18-inch options. At an additional cost, the roof can be painted in a new Candy White shade, joining the Magnetic Gray and Black Midnight hues.

Each trim level comes with its own front grille design, and all Arona versions have LED headlights for some of the functions. SEAT has repositioned the fog lights higher on the Xperience and redesigned the roof-mounted spoiler and the rear diffuser. Inside, an 8.25-inch touchscreen is standard, with the possibility to opt for a larger 9.2-inch display. The infotainment can be complemented by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Much like the Ibiza facelift, the latest Arona comes with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines with output varying from 95 to 150 horsepower. Neither have a diesel available, but the 90-hp 1.0 TGI compatible with compressed natural gas promises to deliver low costs per kilometer of up to 50 percent less than a regular gasoline engine and 30 percent less than a diesel.

The Arona facelift will enter production in Q3 2021 at SEAT's Martorell factory in Spain where it's going to be built alongside the revised Ibiza.