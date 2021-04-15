Mercedes has had electric vehicles before, but the EQS is the very first car to be developed from the ground up without a combustion engine. The dedicated EV is finally breaking cover later today after a rather exhausting teaser campaign that technically started in September 2019 with the Vision EQS concept unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

We've seen countless spy shots and official teaser images since then, along with fully revealing photos and videos of the screen-heavy interior. Later today, the last pieces of camouflage are going to come off Mercedes' swoopy sedan, which the three-pointed star has said will be in a league of its own. The German luxury marque claims the EQS won't have a direct rival, adding the smaller EQE coming in September will be the one to fight the likes of Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT, and Porsche Taycan.

As previously revealed, the 2022 Mercedes EQS will have a maximum range of up to 478 miles (770 kilometers) per WLTP, thus making range anxiety a thing of the past. Depending on the configuration, the output will vary from 329 to 516 horsepower (245 to 385 kilowatts), with a more powerful performance version likely carrying the AMG badging on its way.

Customers will get to pick from rear- or all-wheel-drive versions, depending on whether the EQS is equipped with one or two electric motors. Mercedes has engineered its flagship EV to accommodate either a 90- or 107.8-kWh battery pack with support for 200-kW charging. Thanks to DC fast-charging capabilities, 15 minutes of charge will enable 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range.

When equipped with the 19-inch AMG wheels and the Sport driving mode activated, the EQS will be the most aerodynamic series production car ever produced by featuring a cd value of just 0.20. Side note, the Volkswagen XL1 diesel-electric hybrid had an even lower 0.189 drag coefficient, but only 200 cars were ever made, so it doesn't technically count as a series production car.

Following today's world premiere of the EQS and the fall debut of the EQE, both sedans will spawn equivalent SUV versions in 2022. These will join several existing electric cars developed on platforms originally intended for vehicles with combustion engines, such as the GLA-based EQA, GLC-based EQC, and the V-Class-based EQV. The GLB-based EQB will be revealed in the following months.

As a final note, the EQS will be the first Mercedes production car ever to have no fewer than six side windows.