Over the last few months, Jaguar has trotted out two special edition F-Type models, and it’s now adding a third. Earlier this week, the automaker announced the F-Type R-Dynamic Black, a special edition of the two-door sports car that adds more standard equipment along with a handful of unique visual upgrades.

On the outside, the cat gets the company’s Black Pack that adds black accents and badging. Upgraded touches include several pieces finished in gloss black, such as the front splitter, side vents, rear valance, and more. The car also switches its shoes to 20-inch, five-spoke gloss black “Style 5039” wheels. It’s only available in three exterior colors: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, or Firenze Red. However, the special R-Dynamic Black Edition model is available in other coupe or convertible flavors, so that adds a bit of variety.

Inside, Jaguar offers the seats in two colors: Ebony with Light oyster contrast stitching or Mars with Flame Red stitch. They are 12-way adjustable, too, for max comfort. Ebony adorns the headliner, while a “heritage-inspired monogram” pattern is used for seat and door trim stitching. The pattern is also used to emboss the warp for the instrument cluster that covers the 12.3-inch display. Other touches include satin-finish aluminum gearshift paddles and illuminated treadplates.

Jaguar is offering the R-Dynamic Black special edition model with both available powertrains. Customers will be able to choose between the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder or the beastly supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The smaller engine produces 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, while the bigger one makes 444 hp (331 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of twist. The inline-four hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.5 seconds, with the V8 doing it in one second quicker. It starts at 64,455 ($88,880 at current exchange rates) in the UK.