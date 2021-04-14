Seeing a Subaru dancing in the snow isn't any big deal. The very essence of Subaru stems from cars enjoying a life not spent entirely on tarmac. The BRZ and its small, rear-wheel-drive sports car platform is different from the rest of its all-wheel-drive Subie siblings, but don't think for a moment it isn't a hoot in low-traction situations.

As evidence, we present this recent video from Subaru On-Tube on YouTube. At the controls of this new BRZ is rally driver Takuma Kamada, and he clearly possesses some opposite-lock skill. The car is also shod with a set of snow tires, which is always a good idea for any vehicle in winter conditions but especially critical for a light, rear-wheel-drive machine like the BRZ. It also helps that the BRZ isn't packing excessive power – 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) arrives at the rear wheels courtesy of a 2.4-liter flat-four, managed by either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

We've yet to sample the new BRZ for ourselves, but the previous-generation model was an absolute delight on both the road and the track. The new BRZ's bones are largely carryover with some tweaks to increase rigidity, so there's no reason to believe it won't be a similar joy behind the wheel. The snow video shows a car that seems easy to manage and control when you want to have some fun, but it also suggests the BRZ can be a tame companion even when conditions aren't ideal. Indeed, the first half of the clip shows the Subie conquering snowy roads with nary a wiggle from the backside.

Of course, Toyota recently revealed its version of the BRZ, the GR 86. With the differences literally being just skin deep, it should offer similar poise and fun in such conditions. We will be happy to put both cars to the test once they arrive on US shores, which will happen later this year for the Subaru. The Toyota goes on sale in Japan in the fall, but we may not see it stateside until 2022.