The Mazda MX-30 arrives as the brand's entry in the growing electric crossover segment. It first goes on sale in California this fall. The automaker isn't yet discussing pricing.

The vehicle's design features suicide doors that evoke the layout from the Mazda RX-8. Inside, there's a minimalist interior with a seven-inch infotainment screen. The stubby center console includes the gearshift and the dial controller for operating the infotainment system.

The MX-30 packs an electric motor making 144 horsepower (107 kilowatts) and 200 pound-feet (271 Newton-meters) of torque. It powers the front wheels. The energy comes from a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery, with a 30.5-kWh usable capacity. The company isn't offering EPA range estimates yet, but the system can charge to 80 percent in 36 minutes from a DC fast charger.

Reviews of the for the European-market version, although with the same power, indicate the MX-30 reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 9.7 seconds. The WLTP combined range is 124 miles (200 kilometers). A cold-weather evaluation by InsideEVs showed a much lower number, though.

"The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models," President of Mazda North American Operations Jeff Guyton said.

The rotary engine for the future version of the MX-30 will function as a generator for replenishing the battery and will not power the wheels. According to Mazda, its operation will be nearly silent. This version will arrive in the US in 2022.