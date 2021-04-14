The next-gen Ford Ranger is deep into development. This video catches four camouflaged examples on the road, including a rare glimpse at the SuperCab variant.

The clip captures the Rangers driving down a suburban street. They're under heavy camouflage that includes covering over the door handles. Two of them have an extra panel behind the rear window that extends the appearance of the pickup's cab.

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger Spy Photos

12 Photos

The Aussie version of the Ranger looks identical to the examples testing in the United States. Under the cover, it appears the truck has a chiseled design. There are vertically oriented headlights and matching taillamps.

Inside, the Ranger allegedly adopts Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system with a 12.8-inch vertical display. The driver gets a 10.25-inch screen for the digital instrument cluster.

The new Ranger reportedly gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain that uses a turbocharged 2.3-liter engine as the ICE component. It reportedly has an impressive output of 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. It would hook up to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

In some markets, the Ranger reportedly gets two diesel engine options. A 2.0-liter twin-turbo would make 210 hp (157 kW). There would also be a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 250 hp (186 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. This existing 3.2-liter five-cylinder is going away.

A new Ranger Raptor is also on the way. It reportedly gets the EcoBoost 2.7-liter turbo V6 from the Bronco where the engine makes 310 hp (231 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm).

As part of a deal between Ford and Volkswagen, the next-gen Amarok pickup gets the same platform as the Ranger. Look for them both to debut in 2022, and the Ford should be on sale in the US for the 2023 model year.