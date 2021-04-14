In an attempt to prove the minivan segment is far from being dead, Hyundai is making a big splash with the futuristic Staria. Not only that, but a second people mover is on the agenda and it goes by the name of "Custo." Fully revealing images have made their way onto the Internet courtesy of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) where the minivan was recently homologated, much like the Toyota Crown SUV.

The front grille design and square wheel arches say latest-generation Tucson, but this is a proper minivan with sliding doors and a tall roof. Hyundai has etched "Custo" into the chrome bar flanked by the headlights while the company name takes center stage on the tailgate. The latter will be available in two versions, with the upper panel concealed within the taillights finished in black or in the same color as the rest of the body.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Custo at MIIT

5 Photos

While the Staria is 5,253 millimeters (206.8 inches) long, 1,997 mm (78.6 in) wide, and 1,990 mm (78.3 in) tall, the Custo is considerably smaller: 4,950 mm (194.9 in) long, 1,850 mm (72.9 in) wide, and 1,734 mm (68.2 in) tall. The two are unlikely to overlap since the Custo will probably remain a China-only affair, but even if by any chance it will be introduced outside of the People's Republic, Hyundai won't sell it in markets where it has the Staria.

The Staria seems to be the more luxurious minivan of the two and it has a significantly longer wheelbase, 3,273 mm (146.5 in) compared to the Custo's 3,055 mm (120.2 in). The MIIT site also reveals power comes from a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 167 hp (125 kW), substantially less than the Staria's 268-hp 3.5-liter gasoline unit and even less than the 175-hp 2.2-liter diesel available in the Euro model.

The Custo hasn't been officially revealed in China, although it's likely only a matter of days before that happens. The Auto Shanghai show kicks off next Monday (April 19) with the first press day and we could see the minivan get its proper unveiling instead of this early debut via the MIIT website.