Genesis previewed its future design direction with the stunning X Concept and it turns out the automaker has another debut scheduled for this month. A single black and white image previews a new “world premiere” planned for April 14 during the Auto Shanghai in China. What is it? Let’s see the options.

The image doesn’t reveal much, though we can see a closed-off grille and sleek headlights. The grille pattern looks very much like the grille design of the electric GV70 spied earlier this year, and the headlights seem to match in shape, too. This is just an assumption, but we believe Genesis has just teased the GV70e or whatever it is going to be called.

Gallery: Genesis GV70e new spy photos

24 Photos

From what we know so far, the all-electric SUV won’t ride on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform, which will underpin many future EVs from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Instead, the zero-emission vehicle will rely on the architecture of the existing GV70 SUV, which will lose its combustion engine in favor of an all-electric powertrain.

That won’t be the case with the smaller GV60 though, which will ride on the new platform and will share many technologies with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It seems that the crossover EV will have a different front fascia than the one of the teased vehicle with the hood as wide as the car. We take this as a clear giveaway that Genesis didn't tease the GV60 with this image.

Of course, there's one more option. What we are looking at could be the electric version of the G80, which we have already spied a number of times. Again, don't expect a car developed from scratch, but a version of the sedan where the combustion engine is replaced by an electric powertrain.

The official debut of the new Genesis is scheduled for April 19 at 11:40 AM Korean time. That’s not the most convenient time for our American readers (10:40 PM EST time), but the brand is planning a livestream for the world premiere. There’s no way Motor1.com will miss that, so stay tuned for the live ceremony and the following article with full details and photos.