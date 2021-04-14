In January this year, Mini unveiled its updated model range for the 2022 model year. The John Cooper Works version was briefly mentioned, and today the British automaker has released more details about the refreshed premium hot hatch. Accompanying the press release is the comprehensive gallery with almost 60 photos attached below.

Starting with the exterior, the front end continues to combine cuteness with aggressiveness thanks to the LED round headlights and the hexagonal radiator grille. Larger air openings in the bumper create a slightly more dynamic look, while also ensuring optimum temperature control of the powertrain and brakes at the same time. The little model-specific side scuttles on the front side panels have also been redesigned.

Probably the biggest novelty inside the cabin is the updated infotainment system, which now runs a new software with prettier graphics. For the first time, the JCW benefits from the so-called Live Widgets, which can be selected by means of a swiping motion on the touch display. There are also a number of updated surfaces and a few new ambient lighting options.

No tweaks have happened under the hood and the Mini John Cooper Works continues to be powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo gas engine, good for 231 horsepower (170 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. With the standard six-speed manual, the 2022 Mini JCW sprints to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 6.3 seconds. Go for the optional eight-speed automatic and the acceleration time will drop to 6.1 seconds.

For the new model year, the JCW gets a new adaptive suspension option, which uses an additional valve to smooth out pressure peaks within the damper when driving over minor bumps. Mini promises this creates an “optimized balance between sportiness and ride comfort.” The adaptive suspension can be had as a separate option, as well as a part of the John Cooper Works Trim, which also includes exterior and interior surfaces in Piano Black high gloss and new leather upholstery.