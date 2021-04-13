We won't pretend to understand the story this short video is trying to tell. For starters, we really don't understand it, but also, it absolutely doesn't matter. Our lives aren't filled with enough V12 tomfoolery, never mind packaged in something as rare and bonkers as a Lamborghini LM002. Honestly, it could be a video of someone counting threads in the Rambo Lambo's armrest while the engine revs, and we'd still watch it.

Fortunately, this clip from Kidston Productions is far more lively. It takes place in and around Gstaad, a snazzy locale in the Swiss Alps where the snow is clean, mustaches are full, and Range Rovers can't quite get you to your destination. At least, that's what we're led to believe for the first minute of this mini-movie, which ends with our mustached adventurer returning to the Gstaad Palace in defeat. That is, until the desk clerk rings the special guest with "an idea."

Snap to the next morning – which could actually be in 1989 judging by the neon-infused outfit – as our reinvigorated hero climbs behind the wheel of an SUV with a bit more attitude. In case you somehow forgot, Lamborghini built its Countach-powered LM002 from 1986 through 1993, manufacturing just 328 in the process. At three tons it was no lightweight, and its body had the aerodynamic properties and visual appeal of limestone. But at a time when the meanest American pickup trucks struggled to reach 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) it dished up 444 hp (331 kW), and it was actually pretty good off the beaten path.

We get a taste of that in this video, though it doesn't really have the best tires for the conditions. Of course, simply conquering the snow isn't nearly as much fun as powersliding through it, and to that end, we see the LM002 powering up a ski slope, drifting through corners, throwing snowy rooster tails, you know ... all the things you'd expect from someone driving a winter beater. Of course, with these iconic SUVs now bringing upwards of $500,000 when one happens to go on sale, it's not remotely a winter beater. And that makes this video all the better.

We've seen some strange-but-sweet vids from Kidston over the years, and honestly, we hope they keep right on coming. If you're taking requests, can we get a Countach doing some ice dancing next?