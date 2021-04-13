Get one while you can.

BMW is offering Japan something special, but it’s only available for a limited time. Last week, the company announced it’d be offering an 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition that’ll only be on sale in the country until the end of June. BMW builds its special four-door coupe on top of the 840i Gran Coupe with the M Sport package, though all the upgrades are visual in nature, leaving the inline-six alone.

The special edition’s hallmark is subtle chrome trim used inside and out. BMW limits the exterior color choices to four: Tanzanite Blue, a brilliant blue; Dravite Grey, a fine gray; Aventurine Red, a deep red; and Azurite Black, a special BMW Individual color. Azurite Black is a premium color option that costs an extra ¥210,000 ($1926 at current exchange rates) on top of the Collector’s Edition’s ¥15.1million ($138,549) price tag . Another visual upgrade is the chrome bi-color 20-inch M light alloy wheels.

Gallery: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition (Japan)

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition (Japan)
8 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/mZjMq/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/3y6Wp/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/gYq4P/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/x7YqP/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/2g6NE/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Av0kN/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/8e6A3/s6/bmw-8-series-gran-coupe-collector-s-edition-japan.jpg

BMW doesn’t provide any interior photos, though the company says the Collector’s Edition sports ivory white BMW Individual full-leather Merino leather seats, an Alcantara roof lining, and M Sport seats. It also features a color combination that contrasts with the exterior body color. Powering the 840i Gran Coupe is BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that produces 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque.

Catch More BMW 8 Series News Here:

bmw 8 series gran coupe spied BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Avoids Big Grille In New Spy Shots
2022 bmw alpina b8 gran coupe 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Debuts As Posh Competition For M8

BMW doesn’t say how many 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition it’ll make available, though the company notes that it’s a “limited edition model.” It’s available online and at authorized BMW dealers in Japan. The package gives the 8 Series Gran Coupe some added styling, though its lack of performance upgrades is a tad disappointing. However, BMW offers higher-powered models if performance is what you’re looking for. The 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition focuses a bit more on styling.

Source: BMW

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com