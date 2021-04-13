BMW is offering Japan something special, but it’s only available for a limited time. Last week, the company announced it’d be offering an 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition that’ll only be on sale in the country until the end of June. BMW builds its special four-door coupe on top of the 840i Gran Coupe with the M Sport package, though all the upgrades are visual in nature, leaving the inline-six alone.

The special edition’s hallmark is subtle chrome trim used inside and out. BMW limits the exterior color choices to four: Tanzanite Blue, a brilliant blue; Dravite Grey, a fine gray; Aventurine Red, a deep red; and Azurite Black, a special BMW Individual color. Azurite Black is a premium color option that costs an extra ¥210,000 ($1926 at current exchange rates) on top of the Collector’s Edition’s ¥15.1million ($138,549) price tag . Another visual upgrade is the chrome bi-color 20-inch M light alloy wheels.

Gallery: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition (Japan)

8 Photos

BMW doesn’t provide any interior photos, though the company says the Collector’s Edition sports ivory white BMW Individual full-leather Merino leather seats, an Alcantara roof lining, and M Sport seats. It also features a color combination that contrasts with the exterior body color. Powering the 840i Gran Coupe is BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that produces 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque.

BMW doesn’t say how many 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition it’ll make available, though the company notes that it’s a “limited edition model.” It’s available online and at authorized BMW dealers in Japan. The package gives the 8 Series Gran Coupe some added styling, though its lack of performance upgrades is a tad disappointing. However, BMW offers higher-powered models if performance is what you’re looking for. The 8 Series Gran Coupe Collector’s Edition focuses a bit more on styling.