We’ve covered quite a few van builds on Motor1, and this 1994 Dodge Ram conversion is packed to the gills with functional design. It’s no surprise that these vehicles are all about efficiently using the space on offer, but this build takes it to another level.

Starting with the rooftop deck, it unlocks a normally untapped hangout area. While the roof is often just wasted space in a van – aside from maybe storing non-essential items – this build allows for a hammock and four chairs all to be deployed on a wood-lined roof deck. Passengers can easily gain access to the roof accommodations via a ladder on the side of the vehicle.

The van itself is a two-wheel-drive variant of the Dodge Ram van, advertised with 80,000 miles on the odometer. While the van comfortably seats five, it unfortunately only sleeps four – though we’d wager that the roof space could easily allow for a fifth sleeper.

As part of the kitchen unit at the back, the door cards have been modified to fit essential camping items like a cooktop, spice rack, and even wine bottles and wine glasses – in no particular order except wine first. Deeper inside the van, there is a worktop and more cabinet space for any miscellaneous items that you may need or desire during your camping experience.

While the vehicle is currently advertised on VanlifeTrader for just $12,500 (€10,473 at current exchange rates) we’d be remiss not to mention that it’s currently located in Beirut, Lebanon. Make of that information what you will, but this build is clearly full of potential to be an awesome adventure chariot.