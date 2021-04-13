The Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible arrives just weeks after the coupe's debut for folks who want to combine the power with open-air motoring. As befitting the British luxury brand, the cabin is opulent, too.

Like the coupe, the Continental GT Speed Convertible has a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 that makes 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission routes the power to an all-wheel-drive system.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

21 Photos

The powertrain gets the droptop to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph). For comparison, this is a tenth of a second slower to 60 mph than the coupe's 3.5 seconds, but the maximum velocity is the same.

In addition to the ample power, the Continental GT Speed Convertible has the tech to make sure the big coupe can handle the corners. There are all-wheel steering and an electronic rear differential. It rides on an active air suspension with adaptive dampers, including an anti-roll control system. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes slow things down.

Aesthetically, the Continental GT Speed Convertible differentiates itself from the standard model by wearing a dark-tinted grille mesh and tweaked side sills. The 22-inch forged wheels are available in Dark Tint, Bright Silver, and Black Gloss.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible's roof opens and closes in 19 seconds. The soft top is available in seven colors, including black, blue, claret, and gray. Plus, the interior liner comes in eight shades, like the hues New Red and Magnolia.

Inside, there's two-tone upholstery in leather and Alcantara that's available in 15 main and 11 secondary colors. The fake suede material also covers the steering wheel. Diamond-in-diamond quilting adds a visual pop to the cabin. Buyers can select Piano Black, Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stain Burr Walnut, and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus veneers as trim. For more money, there are other wood trim selections and an engine-turned aluminum console.

For the droptop, a neckwarmer integrates into the headrests. Bentley says it blows warmer air and is quieter than in previous models.

Bentley isn't yet discussing when the Continental GT Speed Convertible goes on sale in the US.