What parts of changed society stay and go after the coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen, but it seems more people than ever want to be more mobile. Whether that means working from home or selling nearly all of your possessions to live in a van, people want freedom. Those looking to get away have more options than ever for any budget, and one neat option is the GentleTent GT Pickup inflatable rooftop tent.

Rooftop tents aren’t a new idea, but this one sports a few unique features that make it interesting. For starters, it’s inflatable. It features structural columns that inflate, giving the rooftop tent its shape and rigidity. The design allows for a spacious covered living space that provides a sleeping area that can hold a full-size mattress and a living room section. The bed sits over the roof while the tent turns the truck bed into an additional living space that measures 7.0-feet tall and 5.0-feet wide.

Gallery: GentleTent GT Pickup Inflatable Rooftop Tent

9 Photos

Another great feature is its compact size when it’s stored. It only measures 7 inches (17.78 centimeters) high, and that small size is pared with a weight of just 62 pounds (28 kilograms). It’s designed for double-cab pickup trucks with bed lengths up to 63 inches. GentleTent notes that it’s ideal for the Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado, Nissan Frontier, and the Toyota Tacoma. However, pictures show it fitting on larger pickups like the Ram 1500, too.

One potential downside could be the price. It costs $4,292.99, which is a tad pricier than other rooftop tent options. However, those aren’t inflatable, nor do they all offer a spacious living area. It may not be ideal for spending weeks out in the wilderness for most as it does lack a kitchen and bathroom, but it does provide a place to sleep that’s away from the chaotic home life.