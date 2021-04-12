Ford currently grants Bronco and Bronco Sport buyers access to its Off-Roadeo program, a two-day off-road driving school. While the website lists locations in Vermont, Texas, Nevada, and Utah, residents of Woodstock, Vermont, quickly shot down the idea in a recent virtual town hall meeting.

The driving experience – operated on Ford’s behalf by Adventure ORX of Dearborn, Michigan – was set to bring summer revenue to the Woodstock Inn & Resort. As ski-resorts are already strapped for cash in the summer months, we’d be remiss not to mention that any offseason revenue is paramount for them to remain profitable. Semantics aside, the original plan for the resort was to adapt a 189-acre ski area into an off-road course during the summer.

“We’re talking a significant investment that turns us from a completely not viable business to making our business potentially viable,” said the general manager of the ski area Tim Reiter.

While the Off-Roadeo website describes the state as a postcard of American history with passionate local communities, they may have underestimated just how passionate they really are. Rather than embracing the off-road driving school with open arms, opponents argued that an influx of off-road vehicles would overwhelm the town’s network of unmaintained roads.

“A dog doesn’t get lost on the road here without people noticing,” said local resident Richard Cellini. “You can’t have Broncos and horses on the same trail.”

It’s unclear if Ford will reach out to another Vermont ski resort or just drop the idea together, but the Woodstock Inn & Resort is definitely out of the question. Thankfully the other three events in Texas, Utah, and Nevada appear to be continuing without any issues.