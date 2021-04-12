Rolls-Royce shines the spotlight on the Recreation Module that it offers for the Cullinan. The rear-mounted space offers 1.695 cubic feet (48 liters) of storage in a power-operated drawer that customers can specify to their exact specifications.

When clients order the Recreation Module, they tell the automaker what they intend to put back there, and the company builds a bespoke container for holding these items. Naturally, buyers can also select the exact color scheme for this area, just like other elements of a Rolls-Royce.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Recreation Module Detailed

11 Photos

The drawer is also removable. If an owner wants, a client can order multiple examples of them with different layouts for handling specific tasks.

Rolls' images of the Recreation Module show off what's possible. For example, the hosting service comes with all the tools you need to turn the Cullinan into an opulent tailgating machine. It includes cutting boards and knives. Plus, there's gear for mixing cocktails and Rolls-Royce-monogrammed highball glasses.

To really enjoy the party, Cullinan customers can specify the Viewing Suite, which consists of a pair of power-deploying chairs and a retractable cocktail table.

If you need another spot to sit, the company also offers the Pursuit Seat for £6,581 ($9,039 at current exchange rates). It uses high-end materials like carbon fiber, polished aluminum, and leather. The little chair has a cover to keep the cabin from getting dirty after taking a seat, and the size is just right for fitting in the Recreation Module.

In another instance, Rolls-Royce built a custom Recreation Module for a project where photographer Mark Riccioni photographed automotive culture in Los Angeles. It included space for a DJI Mavic Mini drone, an Apple iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, noise-canceling headphones, and clothing from Supreme.