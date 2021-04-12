The Environmental Protection Agency now confirms that the rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 Pro has a range of 260 miles (418 kilometers). This is 10 miles (16 kilometers) more than the EPA's 250-mile (402-kilometer) for the 1st and Pro S versions.

The EPA numbers indicate the rear-drive ID.4 Pro gets 107 MPGe city, 91 MPGe highway, and 99 MPGe combined. For comparison, the Pro S gets 97 MPGe in combined.

The rear-drive ID.4 Pro is the entry-level model of the electric crossover. Its rear-mounted electric motor makes 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts). The lithium-ion battery has a gross capacity of 82 kilowatt-hour capacity and 77 kWh of that is usable. There's an 11-kW AC charger and 125-kW DC charger.

Motor1.com's colleagues at InsideEVs had the opportunity to test the real-world range of an ID.4 First edition. They covered 230 miles (370 kilometers) on a 70-mile-per-hour (113-kilometer-per-hour) freeway drive, and the vehicle's display showed 2 percent of the charge remaining. This matched up with what the EPA estimated for the electric VW on the highway.

InsideEVs also had the opportunity to evaluate the ID.4's charging. The test found that DC fast charging from 20 percent to 80 percent takes about 31 minutes.

The rear-drive ID.4 Pro starts at $39,995 (plus a $920 destination charge), but the model is eligible for a $7,500 tax credit. The model has a 10-inch infotainment screen, rather than the 12-inch display from the Pro S. It gets four-way manually adjustable seats, instead of the 12-way power chairs.

VW isn't yet offering range details for the all-wheel-drive version of the ID.4. It gains an electric motor at the front wheels. This boosts the total system output to 302 hp (225 kW). Deliveries of this model begin in the summer.