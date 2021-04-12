Texas is the country’s largest truck market, and many automakers offer special edition pickups in the state to entice would-be buyers. Ram has done it. Nissan has done it. Chevy, too. And now Jeep is joining them with its 2021 Gladiator Texas Trail. It’s a special edition truck that adds a host of visual nods and cues related to the Lone Star state. However, the upgrades don’t include any performance enhancements.

The special edition pickup arrives with 17-inch black aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch mud-terrain tires. It also comes with the model’s Trailer Tow Group selected. Other visual upgrades include a unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate decals that feature a nod to the state’s 1836 Texas Declaration of Independence. Inside, the black leather seats are embossed with the Texas Trail graphic. Standard features on the pickup include side steps, the black hardtop, the Technology Group package, and more.

The tech pack adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen display that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the brand’s latest Uconnect infotainment software. Buyers can get the truck with either the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The diesel makes 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-meters) of torque, while the gas engine produces 285 hp (212 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of the twisty stuff. It’s also available in 10 exterior colors.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is available now at Texas dealers. It has a starting price of $40,435, which is a tad more than the starting price for the regular Sport S trim that starts at $38,400 (prices exclude the $1,495 destination charge). The truck arrives alongside two Texas trails added to the brand’s Jeep Badge of Honor mobile app that allows off-road enthusiasts to gamify tackling trails by earning badges. The two trails are the Black Gap 4x4 in Big Bend National Park and the Northwest OVH Park in Bridgeport, Texas.