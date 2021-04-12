Ford is constantly updating the Ranger at both sides of the big pond to keep it competitive until the next-gen model arrives. There are literally countless different versions of the truck available in the United States and Europe, and the company has just added two new variants to the pickup’s European range. Meet the Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak.

Described as limited-edition models, the two new additions will play different roles in the hierarchy. The Stormtrak is a more premium take on the Ranger with distinctive visual upgrades and new features, while the Wolftrak is for those who work “outdoors and desire commanding off-road performance without compromising comfort and desirability.”

Gallery: Ford Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak

15 Photos

Starting with the Ranger Stormtrak, it’s based on the Wildtrak series and features LED headlights, additional underbody protection, exterior decals, and a black rear bumper. Inside the cabin, you’ll find Range Raptor-sourced leather seats embroidered with Stormtrak logos and bolsters trimmed with technical fabric.

Set to be produced in a limited run to ensure exclusivity, the Ranger Stormtrak is powered exclusively by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine. The EcoBlue unit is good for 213 horsepower (156 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, channeled to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox and a standard selectable four-wheel-drive system.

The Ranger Wolftrak, meanwhile, comes with the single-turbo version of the 2.0 diesel with 170 hp (127 kW). It can be ordered with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic. As standard, the off-road equipment includes a selectable four-wheel-drive system with shift-on-the-fly function, electronically-locking rear differential, and all-terrain tires.

A 1‑tonne payload and 7,716 lbs (3,500 kg) maximum towing weight are expected to be two of the truck’s main selling points here. Ford anticipates the limited-edition Wolftrak will appeal strongly to “customers in farming, forestry and outdoor pursuit industries as well as private buyers.”

Both the Ranger Stormtrak and Ranger Wolftrak will be at Ford's dealers across Europe starting in October this year.