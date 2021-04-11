Many of you will know that Prince Philip – the husband of the Queen of England – passed away just a couple of days ago at the age of 99. While the Duke was just two months shy of his 100th birthday, he began to make preparations for his death several years ago.

He actually had a hand in the design of the Land Rover Defender that will transport him to his final resting place at the Frogmore Gardens of Windsor Castle – during his funeral procession scheduled for next Saturday. The hearse for this occasion will be a Land Rover Defender 130 Gun Bus, which was delivered to the palace back in 2016.

According to an article by The Drive, the Gun Bus was built out by Foley Specialist Vehicles, a shop that has long specialized in modifying Land Rover vehicles since 1966. As FSV mostly does Overlanding modifications, the Defender that will be transporting Prince Philip is built on a galvanized chassis and a hand-built rear body, all painted in Deep Bronze Green. In the unfortunate event that the vehicle breaks down, another identical example is waiting in the wings if needed.

It’s no surprise that Land Rover has had a long-established relationship with the royal family. Along with the British automaker’s tenure, the 130 Defender that Prince Philip will be riding in is a fitting tribute to his interest in design and engineering; among many things, he will be remembered for his impact on engineering and design in the UK.

The Gun Bus carrying the Duke’s body will be flanked by pallbearers from the Royal Marines, Regiments, Corps, and Air Stations, which will be led by Grenadier Guards. We couldn’t imagine a more fitting role for the Land Rover in the procession for such a man.