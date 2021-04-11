Apart from the best-selling Ford F-150, one of the most important and most popular Blue Oval nameplate these days is the Ford Bronco. So much so that reservations for the First Edition of Bucking Horse ran out within hours when the car was launched last year.

If you think Ford dealers will bank on the popularity of the returning nameplate, you'd be right. In fact, some dealers are already planning to add a dedicated showroom for the Bronco, the Bronco Sport, and future additions to the Bronco family, Automotive News reports.

Gallery: Dedicated Bronco Showrooms Rendering

7 Photos

The idea of a dedicated Bronco showroom wasn't from Dearborn, though. It originated from the dealers and with their request, Ford created renderings for the standalone stores (see gallery above). The automaker is also rewarding those dealers that will open their Bronco showrooms by slightly increasing their Bronco allocations, according to Automotive News.

With that, Ford is expecting 100 dealers to build their respective Bronco showrooms – either connected to the original Ford showroom or near the vicinity. Of course, these standalone stores are to be branded with the Bucking Horse logo.

The demand for both the Bronco and the Bronco Sport has been really remarkable. Despite not arriving in the showrooms yet, Ford said that Bronco reservations are converting to sales at over 65 percent. The Bronco Sport, on the other hand, has already sold 23,356 units during the first quarter of 2021 alone.

Then again, we sure do hope Ford keeps up with the demand for the Bronco and Bronco Sport, considering the global chip supply crisis that pushed the automaker to cancel its traditional production holiday during summer.

Ford Bronco deliveries are slated to happen by June, so expect the full-fledged off-roading SUV to hit the roads in a few months.