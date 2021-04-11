Rear-wheel driven and powered by an inline-six that makes ton of power for its size, the BMW M2 is definitely an enthusiast's delight – and it's is at its final stretch this year. With the 2 Series coupe scheduled to be revealed by the end of the year, the hot full-fledged M is bound to make its global debut sometime in 2022.

German tuner Lightweight wants to say goodbye to the top-tier 2er by dropping a statement. Meet the M2 Competition Finale Edition. Beyond the black-on-black theme, this Lightweight-tuned M2 Competition packs quite a punch, even more than the bigger M's in the lineup.

The M2 Competition Finale Edition's heavily-tuned engine produces up to 731 horsepower (545 kilowatts) and 649 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque. Performance figures like acceleration rate and top speed weren’t disclosed, but it won't hard to imagine solid figures considering the compact car's measly weight.

Apart from the HJS 2x200 Zeller downpipes, the Lightweight M2 Competition Finale Edition also gets a Pro Street multi-chassis developed together with Eibach. It allows rebound and compression adjustment without the need to remove the platform. The BMW M Performance braking system is supplemented by a brake cooling kit and steel-braided brake lines.

Design-wise, the additions are subtle. Lightweight gives the M2 Competition carbon fiber parts and a set of 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The interior gets four standard CS seats, while the steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara and adorned with blue buttons. The blue accent continues in the CAE short-shifter lever and the anodized pedals. Of course, the cabin is laden with carbon-fiber parts.

Lightweight didn't disclose the pricing of the M2 Competition Finale Edition, but a quick call to the German tuner should give you more information about this gnarly build.