Automotive manufacturing isn't exactly prosperous last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. While one can hope for the better this year, a shortage of chips has hit auto manufacturers on a global scale, which either affected the production output or forced carmakers to halt the production entirely.

One of the affected manufacturers is Ford. In line with the crisis, the Blue Oval has announced the cancelation of the traditional production holiday during summer at most of its plants in the US, Automotive News reports.

In lieu of this, employees will have to schedule their two-week vacation time instead of the usual complete shutdown of the plants. In a letter obtained by Automotive News, Ford Vice President of Manufacturing and Labor Affairs John Savona said that employees at the affected plants can file their vacation time through UAW, with timing and other details varying per plant.

With that said, these plants will remain open in late June and early July: Dearborn Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant, Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Ohio Assembly Plant, Chicago Assembly Plant, and Kansas City Assembly Plant.

In line with the chip shortage, Savona also mentioned that the Chicago Assembly, Flat Rock Assembly, and the Transit side of the Kansas City Assembly will be down next week. The Ohio Assembly plant, on the other hand, will have a reduced schedule of operations.

Ford understands that the schedule disruptions are going to be inconvenient for the affected parties.

"We also appreciate that this year's summer schedule may be disappointing to those who look forward to time away during the traditional shutdown weeks. We thank you for your flexibility, understanding and your dedication — as we've seen throughout COVID-19 challenges and this year's semiconductor shortages. We will get through this, working together, and we appreciate all you do for Ford every day," Savona added.