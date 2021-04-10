The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the quickest cars money can buy. With every generation, Porsche somehow finds a way to improve the performance figures of the 911 Turbo S with the latest 992 generation representing the latest peak of Porsche acceleration. So, what happens when you drag race the new 992 911 Turbo S against its predecessor, the 991.2 Turbo S? Well, on paper we know the answer, but what happens in the real world?

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted in 2020 replacing the previous generation 991.2 911 with a large and more capable car. Many critics complain about the ballooning size and updated styling of the new car, but you cannot argue with the insane performance figures of this hypercar slayer.

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S is power by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 engine that produces 640 horsepower (477 Kilowatts) and 590 lb-ft (800 Newton Meters) of torque. The insane flat-6 is mated to Porsche’s 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission which sends power to the pavement via an all-wheel-drive system. With a claimed 0 to 60mph time of 2.6 seconds, the 911 Turbo S is insanely quick off the line.

It wasn’t that long ago that the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S was one of the quickest cars on the road. Powered by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 engine that produces a stout 572 horsepower (427 kilowatts) and 516 lb-ft (700 Newton-meters) of torque. This turbocharged flat-6 uses Porsches 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system for a claimed 0 to 60mph time of only 2.9 seconds.

The immense progress of the 911 Turbo S from one generation to another is a staggering improvement. To see it in action on the drag strip is beyond impressive and showcases the rapid progress of modern performance cars.