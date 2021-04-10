Is the current four-wheeled Ford Bronco a little bland for you? Well, look no further than the reservations page at Maxlider Brothers Customs who will build you the 6x6 Bronco of your dreams. Ford plans to offer thousands of accessories for the Bronco, but an extra set of rear wheels seems to be absent leaving Bronco owners no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

For a cool $399,000 you can purchase a 6x6 Ford Bronco that will be available in 2022. This insane build adds an additional rear axle and expands the Bronco's interior cargo space and skips the truck bed found on the Mercedes G-Wagon 6x6. A 6x6 Bronco is the most extreme custom offering we’ve seen for the new Bronco so far and we can’t help but wonder if it will become a reality.

Gallery: Custom Bronco Builder Announces 6x6 For Customers Seeking Extra Wheels

3 Photos

Maxlider Brothers Customs is based in Illinois where they’ve spent years restoring classic Ford Broncos and Ford F100 trucks. The team has recently added offerings that cover modern Ford products like the Ranger, F-150, and upcoming Ford Bronco. To accommodate Bronco owners looking for various levels of modifications, Maxlider Brothers Customs offers packages that range from a simple wheel and tire setups all the way up to the 6x6 build they announced on Facebook.

To account for the additional weight, we’d assume that a performance tune or engine swap will be included in the 6x6 build package, however, details are minimal at this time. All we have now are some sleek renderings and a dream to blast through the desert in a 6-wheeled Ford Bronco. With a limited set of build slots available, today’s the day to reserve your 6x6 Ford Bronco.