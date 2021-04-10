It hasn't been a while since the latest 2021 Porsche 718 models in US showrooms, but buyers who have received their units recently will have to return them for a needed fix.

According to the documents released by the NHTSA, 190 units of 2021 model year 718 models are being recalled due to a faulty component that could lead to engine damage. The vehicles included in the recall are all equipped with naturally-aspirated flat-six engines, namely the Cayman GT4, Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0, and 718 Spyder.

Porsche has also issued a stop-sale of the mentioned 718 models, a spokesperson told Car and Driver.

The problem lies with the connecting rod that connects the piston to the crankshaft. According to the recall document released, there's a possibility that these connecting rods were not manufactured according to specification. This could lead to cracks, creating a loss of preload on the connecting rod screw connection. The connecting rods were manufactured by Hoeckle Austria GmbH.

More importantly, the defective connecting rods may lead to damages to the engine block, stalling, loss of power, and oil leakage when driven at high loads. There's also a risk of fire due to these damages.

There are 190 vehicles affected by the said recall, all manufactured between January 26 to March 4, 2021. The VIN ranges for the affected 718 models are listed on the NHTSA document via the source link below.

While the document says that Porsche is scheduled to notify dealers and affected owners on or before May 23, 2021, the automaker told Car and Driver that owners have already been notified. Porsche will either replace the connecting rod or the entire engine, depending on the assessment.