Auto shows are still mostly on hold as the world continues to battle COVID-19, but not in China. Auto Shanghai 2021 is full speed ahead, with doors opening to the public on April 21 and running through April 28. That's when we'll see what Honda has in store for the world's largest automotive market. Spoiler alert – it's electrifying.

Unfortunately, that's about all we know right now. Honda dropped an official teaser on April 8 highlighting two vehicles of note that will make a global debut at the show. One is a new plug-in hybrid, while the other is a prototype of the company's first Honda-brand fully electric vehicle in China. The automaker will also feature a plethora of technology at its booth, including Honda's third-generation Connect and its next-gen safety and driver-assist system.

Naturally, the display will also feature a range of electrified Hondas that are currently available. In addition, the brand's upscale Acura group will show off the RDX and the China-exclusive CDX crossover. And lest we forget Honda's heart and soul; a collection of motorcycles will be on display that includes everything from a modest CM300 to the glorious Gold Wing.

Gallery: Honda SUV e:concept

7 Photos

Our attention is obviously focused on the automotive side, and to Honda's credit, the secrets thus far are well-guarded. We don't even have rumors to draw from, though with regards to the new EV prototype, there's good reason to believe it's related to the SUV e:concept that was shown last September at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show. Honda didn't offer up anything in the form of power or range on that concept, so it seems logical the latest debut will move the company closer towards a production-ready vehicle.

All our questions will be answered soon enough. The show opens to the public on April 21, but media access kicks off a few days earlier, on April 19.