A recent spy video caught a camouflaged, next-gen Kia Sportage in a parking lot. With no one around, the person with the camera was able to get very close to the crossover for a small glimpse underneath the body covering. Now, rendering artist Gotcha Cars has used that glimpse to create a speculative rendering of the new Sportage.

The rendering gives the next-gen crossover a distinctive face. Although, the glimpses so far suggest this might be accurate. The Sportage has vertically oriented headlights in a trapezoidal surround. The running lights occupy the inner edge.

There's still a semblance of the tiger-nose grille, but it's now much smaller by becoming more of a crosspiece between the headlights. A much larger inlet takes up more of the visual presence.

The lower fascia has a pair of horizontal slats running the vehicle's entire width. Foglights are in each corner.

Expect the Sportage to be fairly impressive on the inside, judging by recent Kia models. The company's latest models have an eye-catching design and strong implementation of the technology.

The Sportage will ride on the same platform as the latest Hyundai Tucson. Depending on the market, there will be two different wheelbase lengths because of the preferences for various sizes depending on the location.

Some of the Sportage engines should be the same ones available in the Tucson, too. The Hyundai's base engine is a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder making 187 horsepower (139 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 newton-meters). There's also a hybrid using a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder producing 226 hp (169 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). Spy shots confirm that the PHEV is coming, too.

The Sportage will reportedly debut sometime in April, meaning the debut will possibly be within weeks. Sales will start in the US before the end of the year.