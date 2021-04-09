Residents of Pomona and several other communities in Southern California were direct witnesses to a lengthy police chase on April 6 that quickly went viral due in part to its rather abrupt conclusion. From what we understand, there were no serious injuries as a result of this chase and the pickup driver – who's allegedly a murder suspect – was taken into custody.

That's all great news, but it wouldn't have happened this way without the help of a semi-truck driver who decided to get involved. For the record, we never recommend people taking action during a police chase aside from staying out of harm's way, and we often hear that plea from law enforcement as well. In this instance, the chase began around 5:00 pm local time and meandered through four counties before ending two hours later in Pomona at the hands of police and this 18-wheeler.

We have the video at the top of the article set to start shortly before the final impact. We see the Toyota Tacoma weaving dangerously through a shopping center parking lot then zipping past a gas station and briefly stopping. The semi-truck is stopped at a nearby intersection, and at a glance, one might say the rig is just an innocent bystander as the pickup slams into it. However, as soon as the Toyota turns left, we see the semi lung forward with gusto, causing the fleeing Tacoma to smack full force into the front of the rig. Ain't nobody driving away from that.

To erase any doubt about the action, the semi driver told media outlets point-blank that yes, the move was deliberate. According to the Los Angeles Times, he was "waiting for him" and just wanted to get the pickup off the street. It turns out the Toyota's driver, identified as Michael Caleb Reed, is a suspect in a murder that occurred in March so yeah, things certainly could've ended much worse. A female passenger in the pickup was reportedly detained and released, stating she was unaware Reed was a murder suspect.

As for the vehicles, the Tacoma didn't just hit a semi, but a Volvo semi. In other words, the pickup is likely dead whereas the rig should be fine with a new headlight and a bit of polish on the fender.