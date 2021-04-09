Pagani unveiled the Zonda Revolucion back in June 2013 to serve as the swan song for the incredible AMG-powered hypercar. That didn't turn out to be technically true as many one-offs followed, although those were actually thoroughly refreshed versions of existing cars. Officially, the Zonda R Evo as some refer to the version is the last of the breed, a rare one at that since only five were ever made.

One of them is now being converted for street use by the same talented folks at Lanzante Limited, the UK company behind the road-legal McLaren P1 GTR-based LM. Details about the changes it will receive have not been disclosed, but we can imagine the suspension setup will be going through some revisions to make it less stiff than the original settings configured for the flat surface of a race track.

Gallery: Pagani Zonda Revolucion getting road conversion

In the unrestricted track-only guise, the Zonda Revolucion's naturally aspirated V12 6.0-liter engine develops 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. Those are still some impressive numbers eight years later, but lower than the recently unveiled Huayra R's with its staggering 850 hp (625 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from its new 6.0-liter V12 co-developed with HWA.

The Zonda Revolucion and P1 GTR are far from being the only hypercars originally conceived for the circuit before being transformed into road-legal cars. Another relevant example that springs to mind is the Aston Martin Vulcan modified by UK-based RML Group to be eligible for a license plate. A little over a year ago, Brabham introduced a conversion kit for the BT62 to make it street-friendly. If we go back in time, Porsche built a one-off 911 GT1 Evo race car for the road (not to be confused with the 911 GT1 Straßenversion) during the late 1990s.

Getting back to the Zonda Revolucion at hand, Lanzante is currently in the process of analyzing the hypercar to identify what has to be changed on the way to road use.