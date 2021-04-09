The ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV represent the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Volkswagen's electric agenda. Numerous EVs are planned to arrive in the following years on the MEB platform serving as the backbone for additional zero-emissions models planned by Audi, SEAT, and Skoda. The VW core brand is just about ready to roll out its third production EV riding on the modular architecture, the ID.6.

Much like the smaller ID.4 is offered in China in two separate versions courtesy of VW’s local joint ventures with FAW and SAIC, the ID.6 will also come in two flavors. The double reveal is scheduled to take place in the latter half of the month at the Shanghai Auto Show where we'll see both the ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz.

The design is not much of a mystery as fully revealing images were published earlier this year by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) where the ID.6 went through the mandatory homologation process. As expected, the production version (see video below) will be significantly less exciting than the Roomzz concept introduced two years ago at the same show in Shanghai.

Based on the specs disclosed by the MIIT, the new VW ID.6 has a single electric motor rated at 201 horsepower, thus mirroring the ID.4 and ID.3 before it. Being much larger to accommodate the third row, the SUV stretches at 4,876 millimeters (192 inches), with a generous wheelbase measuring 2,965 mm (116.7 inches). The MIIT document also revealed a lithium-ion battery pack with 82 kWh, and we're also expecting a dual-motor variant with all-wheel drive and a little over 300 horsepower.

The ID.6 will be a China-only product, at least initially as Volkswagen of America isn't ruling out plans to bring the three-row electric SUV stateside. Meanwhile, the ID portfolio will be further expanded later this year with the launch of a sporty dual-motor ID.4 GTX and a coupe-esque ID.5.

Arriving next year in Europe (2023 in the US) will be the long-awaited Microbus revival with an electric twist as the ID Buzz available in both passenger and commercial versions. An entry-level EV potentially called ID.1 is planned for 2025, while a swoopy sedan is due a year later.