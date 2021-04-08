Let's be honest, if you have the money to buy a $3.5-million Pagani Huayra Roadster BC from the factory, you probably also have enough cash to splurge on a one-off – so why not go all out? That’s exactly what one Canadian hypercar shopper did. Working directly with CEO Horacio Pagani, this wealthy client commissioned a custom Huayra BC that he calls the 'Supernova,' appropriately so.

According to Pagani of Toronto on Instagram, the dealership that took delivery of this unique Huayra, the 'Supernova' wears a one-of-a-kind Oro Rosa exposed carbon fiber finish. Complimenting that bright exterior is a set of eye-searing Bronzo Chiaro wheels with "diamond sparkle" accents, plus matching diamond accents dotting the rest of the exterior.

Inside of this Huayra is where things get even more interesting. The in-your-face exterior actually gives way to a subtle combo of tan leather and tartan on the seats. Beyond that, the exposed carbon fiber tub is visible in the center console, steering wheel, and atop door panels, with a black Alcantara dotting the dash.

It's unclear if Pagani reworked any of the mechanicals – not that it really needed to. From the factory the Huayra Roadster BC sports a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 borrowed from AMG, capable of 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 newton-meters). That gives the Huayra a 0-60 time of around 3.5 seconds and a top speed of well over 200 mph (322 kmh).

As mentioned, the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC costs $3.5 million from the factory; in fact, it makes our list of the most expensive new cars ever built. And the company says that it will produce 40 examples of the vehicle worldwide. So while the Pagani doesn't provide a price for this extreme one-off, you can probably guess just how expensive it might be.