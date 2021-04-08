The McLaren Artura can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds and cover the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds, according to the automaker's newly released official figures. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 205 mph (330 kph).

The Artura uses McLaren's new M630 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with a 120-degree angle between cylinder banks. It uses a hot vee layout that places the turbos within the valley. The cylinder head and block utilize 3D-printed cores. The engine is 110 pounds (50 kilograms) lighter than the outgoing twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, in addition to being 7.48 inches (190 millimeters) shorter and 8.661 inches (220 millimeters) narrower.

The new engine alone produces 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 432 pound-feet (585 Newton-meters). It redlines at 8,500 rpm. The electric motor contributes 94 hp (70 kW) and 166 lb-ft (225 Nm). The total system output is 671 hp (500 kW) and 593 lb-ft (804 Nm).

The Artura has a 7.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that incorporates into the floor behind the driver. It allows the supercar to cover up to 18.64 miles (30 kilometers) on electric power. The battery charges from zero to 80 percent in 2.5 hours on an EVSE socket

McLaren Artura Validated Performance Figures

Speed Time 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) 3.0 seconds 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) 3.0 seconds 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) 8.3 seconds 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) 21.5 seconds Quarter-Mile 10.7 Seconds

The powerplant directs the output to an eight-speed gearbox. It's 1.575 inches (40 millimeters) shorter than before. In part, this is because there isn't a reverse gear. Instead, the electric motor handles the job of backing up the Artura.

The Artura starts at $225,000 in the United States. There are also Performance, TechLux, and Vision trims as available upgrades. It comes with a five-year warranty for the vehicle and six years for the hybrid battery.