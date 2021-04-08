At the beginning of this week, it was rumored that the Hyundai Veloster could disappear after the 2021 model year. With sales of the quirky coupe declining in recent years, a news outlet reported it could be discontinued after the current model year, but the South Korean automaker refuted the speculation.

Car and Driver contacted Hyundai and the company confirmed the Veloster is not going anywhere and will get a 2022 model year. The three-and-a-half door hot hatch is currently available in 2.0, 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo, and Veloster N versions, though the model range will be simplified for 2022.

It is too early to say which trim level will be discontinued but it’s probably safe to assume the range-topper is here to stay. For the 2021 model year, the Veloster N has a starting price of $33,255 with a manual gearbox and $34,755 with a dual-clutch automatic. As a reminder, the cheapest 2021 Veloster money can buy starts at $19,905 for the 2.0 model with 147 horsepower.

Last year, sales of the sports car collapsed by approximately 50 percent compared to 2019. Hyundai managed to shift just 7,581 examples from the model versus 12,849 the year before that. There’s no information whether the Veloster will get any upgrades for the 2022 model year, but that seems likely seeing the downward sales line since 2016.

During our review of the 2021 Veloster N earlier this year, our Senior Editor Jeff Perez discovered it is “one of the best hot hatchbacks we've ever driven.” The updated “punchy, stylish, agile, and an absolute bargain” model was praised for its “bigger brakes, better seats, and the Performance package.”

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Veloster N