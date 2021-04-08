Ford is constantly expanding the Explorer lineup with additional versions to attract a wider audience of potential buyers. Just earlier this year, it introduced the flagship Explorer King Ranch and we know an Explorer Timberline is currently in development. For the 2021 model year, there will be three new variants, too.

The star of the show has to be the new Explorer Enthusiast ST model, which is basically a more affordable Explorer ST. It comes with the same 3.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood with 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) but costs $49,995. As a reminder, the standard Explorer ST has a starting price of $52,830 for the 2021 model year.

Just like the regular performance SUV, the Explorer Enthusiast ST comes equipped as standard with a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive. Ford promises a top speed of 143 miles per hour (230 kilometers per hour), for which it says is “unmatched at this price point in this segment.” Also worth noting is that the new sporty SUV has a towing capability of up to 5,600 pounds (2,540 kilograms).

Another addition to the lineup for the 2021 model year is the Platinum RWD version of the Explorer. It combines the rich equipment of the Explorer Platinum AWD with a slightly more affordable drivetrain configuration for the markets where all-wheel drive is not necessary. As a part of the standard equipment, the Platinum RWD comes equipped with special leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dashboard, door rollovers, and door and front console armrests.

Last but not least, Ford is also launching the Platinum Hybrid with a starting price of $53,085 MSRP. It features the familiar hybrid system, consisting of a 3.3-liter V6 combined with an electric motor for a total output of 318 hp (237 kW) and 322 pound-feet (437 Newton-meters) of torque.

Ford says all three new additions to the Explorer family are already available to order. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for the summer of this year.