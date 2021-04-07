Back in February, American pro golfer Tiger Woods had a nasty crash that left him hospitalized with significant leg injuries. At the time, police declined to cite a cause as they investigated, though today, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office has announced that excessive speed caused the February 24 accident. Authorities believe Woods was traveling at nearly double the speed limit at the time of the accident.

According to the police, Woods’ Genesis GV80 that he was driving, on loan from the luxury automaker for the 2021 Genesis Invitational PGA Tour event, was traveling between 84 and 87 miles per hour (135 and 140 kilometers per hour) on a road with a 45-mph (72-kph) speed limit at the time of the crash. The SUV hit a tree while traveling at 75 mph (120 kph). Police say the excess speed caused Woods to fail to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

Police haven’t issued Woods a traffic citation, and detectives investigating the crash declined to get search warrants for any blood samples as there was no evidence the golfer was impaired at the time of the accident. According to ESPN, documents show that Woods informed deputies he didn’t remember the crash happening or driving in the lead up to it. Woods was recovering from a recent back surgery at the time of the accident.

Police did search the vehicle’s data recorder, leading police to believe Woods might have mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals. The accident left Woods with multiple severe injuries to his lower right leg, including open fractures and others that required surgery. The golfer released a statement on Twitter today thanking those who assisted him in the crash’s aftermath, adding that he will continue to focus on his recovery. It’s unclear if the injuries will keep the athlete from returning to play.