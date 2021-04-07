SUVs today don’t have to be boring. The larger vehicles sport larger engine bays, and automakers are eager to fill that up with horsepower. Performance staples like Lamborghini did it with the Urus, with mainstream brands like Dodge and Jeep getting in on the action, too. Each offers a high-performance SUV, but how do they compare? The latest Throttle House YouTube video answers that question with a series of drag races.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk pack the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8, though the output is slightly different. The mill makes 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) in the Dodge and 707 hp (527 kW) in the Jeep. The engine makes the 645 pound-feet of torque (874 Newton-meters) of torque in both. The Urus uses the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that makes 650 hp (484 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).

Gallery: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

62 Photos

The first race has all three using launch control, with the beefy Durango getting an early lead that the other two can’t close. The Urus trails the American duo, the cold temperatures affecting its ability to get traction at launch. The second race kicks off without launch control, though the results are the same, with the Durango finishing first. The last race starts from a roll, and it’s a reminder that traction matters. The Lamborghini pulls away from the two when the hammer drops, securing its only victory. Also surprising in the final race was the Jeep, which took second place from the Durango.

Overall, all three SUVs showed similar performances on the track, with none standing far above the others. It’d be interesting to see the race ran again at warmer temperatures to see if the Urus could improve against the two, though the fact that two American SUVs can hassle an Italian supercar maker is fun. However, the rolling drag race hints at the Lamborghini being a much better match against the American hot-rod SUVs.