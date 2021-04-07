Toyota has just revealed the new GR 86 early this week, but the Japanese automaker has already announced a way for you to test drive the sports coupe even before arriving in your country. Yes, in a virtual world, but that's better than nothing, right?

In an effort to ramp up its e-motorsports presence, and partly because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Toyota launches the GT Cup 2021 – a new series in Gran Turismo Sport Playstation 4 and 5. It's a follow-up to the previous GR Supra GT Cup and GR Yaris Time Trial, expanding the vehicle choices throughout the series, including the GR 86.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota GR 86

22 Photos

Apart from the Supra and the GR Yaris, Toyota's entire GR lineup will be available for players to drive in the eight-round season that will happen from April to December 2021. The GR 86 will be available to be driven virtually in the season's seventh-round on August 22, with the course set at Mount Panorama in Australia.

Aside from the road-going GR sports cars, Toyota also retains the SF19 race car in the lineup, as well as the classic 2000GT. These two cars will be available by the end of May and in June, respectively.

The first seven rounds are for qualifying, with schedules listed on the Toyota Gazoo Racing website via the source link below. The exact start times are also listed there, differing by region. The final round is set to happen in December, though the exact date, car, and course to be disclosed at a later date.

So, as long as you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, along with Gran Turismo Sport, here's your chance to test your driving skills in a Toyota GR sports car in a video game. Just make sure that you're six years or older, okay?