Last November, Subaru provided a preview of the second-generation Toyota 86 with its updated BRZ coupe. The two share the same platform, powertrain, and other similarities, though the resemblance diverges in the driver’s seat. Toyota revealed the GR 86 yesterday, though there’s already a video pitting it against its platform sibling, and there are differences in how the two handle.

The video comes from the LOVECARS!TV! YouTube channel (you can turn on auto-translate closed captions), and it shows the hosts take both sports cars around the race track, hopping between drivers and cars to compare the two. Both note the distinct differences in their handling, with the Toyota being a bit slipperier around the corners, though it’s still easy to control. The BRZ is the smoother of the two, providing a sense of safety at the limit, though the 86 feels torquier with its more linear pedal feel.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota GR 86

22 Photos

Both use the same 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine to make power, replacing the 2.0-liter unit from the previous-generation model. The mill makes 232 horsepower (173 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque, sending power to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Even interiors are nearly identical with the same interior hardpoints, switchgear, pedals, and air vents, but different badging and upholstery.

The similarities extend to the exterior design, with the front being the biggest differentiator between the two. The Toyota sports the more aggressive front face of the two. However, all those similarities don’t add up to the same driving experience, and that’s a fascinating aspect of the auto industry. Each automaker has unique touches that can make profound differences in how a car feels. It’ll be a while before the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and 2022 Subaru BRZ hit showroom floors, though we’re eager to see how the two compare in a full rundown.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru BRZ