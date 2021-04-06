The 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC arrives with a refresh that gives the coupe-inspired sedan an updated look and tweaked tech. Sales in the United States begin in early 2022, and the company isn't discussing pricing yet.

The 2022 CLS now comes standard with the AMG Line styling package on the outside that includes different side sills and bits of gloss black trim. The sedan wears a revised front bumper with a more flowing design for the inlets in the lower fascia, and the front splitter is now chrome. The tweaked grille gains a three-dimensional Mercedes-Benz star pattern with a chrome-glass surface. The LED headlights are clear at the outer corner, rather than being amber on the current model. At the back, there are chrome, trapezoidal exhaust tips. A simulated diffuser runs between the pipes.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 4MATIC

38 Photos

Starling Blue Metallic is now an exterior paint color. There are also new five-twin-spoke and multi-spoke designs available for the 19-inch wheels. The 20-inch pieces get Tremolite Grey or High-Gloss Black color options.

Inside, the 2022 CLS has a tweaked steering wheel with capacitive sensors for controlling the vehicle's features, and it has a Nappa leather covering. Buyers have the expanded trim choices of Open Pore Brown Walnut and High-Gloss Grey Wood. Two-tone Neva Grey/Magma Grey and Sienna Brown/Black are new leather upholstery choices.

The CLS 450 gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with an integrated starter-generator mild hybrid system. The combustion engine makes 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). The starter-generator can contribute up to 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. The powertrain runs through a nine-speed automatic to an all-wheel-drive system.

The Mercedes' announcement of the changes only addressed the CLS 450 4MATIC. When asked about other variants, the company told Motor1.com: "At facelift, the 2022 CLS will be available in the US exclusively as the CLS 450 4MATIC."